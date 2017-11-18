India's won the coveted 2017 pageant here, 16 years after Priyanka Chopra won the title in 2000.

Chillar competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena here.

2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle gave away the coveted crown to the winner.

Chillar, who is from Haryana, had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017.

India, England, France, Kenya and Mexico grabbed the top five spots at the peagant.

Manushi, born to doctor parents, studied in St. Thomas School in New Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.

Her entire family including brother and sister were present and they looked excited watching Manushi grabbing top five spot.

In question and answer round post getting the top five spot, Manushi was asked: "Which profession deserves the highest salary and why?" She replied: "I think a mother is of highest respect. I don't think its just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. Mother should get highest respect."

