India's November factory output rises

The output of India's eight major industries rose in November, official data showed on Monday.

On a sequential basis, the "Index of Eight Core Industries" (ECI) for November grew by 6.8 per cent from 5 per cent reported for October.

Similarly, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the which represents the output of major sectors like coal, steel, and showed an uptrend. It had only risen by 3.2 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year.

According to the data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the cumulative growth of the combined during April to November 2017-18 was 3.9 per cent from a rise of 5.3 per cent during the same period of the last fiscal.

The index carries 40.27 per cent weightage of the (IIP) which is the macro-gauge for output.

--IANS

rv/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)