India's Sensex ends 28% higher, Nifty50 by 29% in 2017

India's key equity indices -- and Nifty50 -- closed calender year 2017 higher by 28 per cent and 29 per cent respectively.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the closed at 34,056.83 points -- up 27.90 per cent -- from last year's close at 26,626.46 points.

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged by 28.64 per cent to close at 10,530.70 points from its 2016 close at 8,185.80 points.

