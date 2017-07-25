India to host men's, women's World Boxing Championships in 2021

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has awarded to next year's women's World Championship and the men's 2021 World Championship.



This is the first time that have been awarded the rights to the men's event while the women's tournament will be held for the second time. The country had earlier hosted the women's World Championship in 2006.

The announcement was made by the at the end of its two-day executive committee meeting here.

The world governing body also announced that the men's World Championships will be held in the German city of Hamburg next month while Russia will the 2019 edition.

"The strength of all of the bids we have seen today is the clearest indication yet of AIBA's successful efforts to amplify the prestige of its World Championships even further, with the strongest global broadcasting and sponsorship partnerships secured to date already finalised for next month's Men's World Championships in Hamburg," President Ching-Kuo Wu said in a statement.

"Having witnessed the Russian Boxing Federation's dedication to promote the sport of boxing and its capacity to meet the Executive Committee's expectations for hosting our biggest event, we are delighted to have the Men's World Championships 2019 confirmed for Sochi, and equally excited to announce New Delhi as city in 2021 as the Boxing Federation of continues to show its commitment to developing the sport," the statement added.

"Following the presentation of the Turkish Boxing Federation, I know that Trabzon will also meet the demands of hosting the world's biggest women's boxing tournament in 2019."

The development is a major one for as the national federation was granted recognition by the only last year after serving suspension and termination between 2012 and 2016 due to administrative problems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)