India to see $50 bn mergers and acquisitions in 2018: Assocham

is expected to see (M&A) worth $50 billion in 2018 riding on plenty of stressed corporate assets on offer at tempting valuations, a report by industry chamber said on Monday.

The forecast in 2018 was picked by Year Ahead Outlook from the trends in 2017 when India's transactions witnessed a quantum jump of 170 per cent in valuations and over 70 per cent in the number of transactions.

According to different data compilations, there were a total of 944 transactions (664 domestic and 280 cross-border) in 2017 worth $46.5 billion ($13.1 billion domestic and $33.4 billion cross-border).

This was against a total of 553 transactions (358 domestic and 195 cross-border) worth $17.5 billion ($7.2 billion domestic and $10.3 billion cross-border) in 2016.

"There has been a quantum leap in transactions in with more focus on sectors such as healthcare, telecom, energy, real estate, media and entertainment, banking, insurance, oil, and consumer products," said the paper.

The opportunities in 2018 would remain robust given the fact that lot more assets continue to remain under stress, highlighted the study.

"Besides, several of the big ticket projects, referred to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code would see change in promoters in areas like real estate, etc," said Secretary General

--IANS

ag/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)