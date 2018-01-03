India will be tough opponents: South Africa coach

has warned his team that may prove to be tough opponents during the upcoming three-match Test series.

"They are currently ranked number one and they've got a lot of world class players and world class players aren't just world class in their own back yards," Gibson told the media here.

"They're a very good team and I think they will travel a lot better now. We know for sure that it is going to be a tough series. I don't think you're going to see them fold as much as they may have done in the past," he added.

The wicket for the first Test -- which begins here on January 5 -- showing a distinct green tinge and fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, and set to take the field for South Africa, Gibson hoped that the hosts will be able to enjoy the upper hand.

"I'm not expecting it to change too much between now and Friday," the Proteas said when asked about the wicket.

--IANS

ajb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)