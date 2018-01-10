Indian designer Ruchika Sachdev wins International Woolmark Prize

Indian Ruchika won the 2017/2018 International Prize here by impressing the judges with her unique way of addressing the issue of consumer waste in fashion with traditional techniques of recycling.

Excited about her victory, said in a statement: "This is a huge opportunity to expand on what I do and keep doing it."

Sachdev's Bodice label was selected as the winner at the event here on Wednesday and was especially praised for her technique and

Inspired by her grandmother, who used to upcycle saris into quilts, collaborated with hand weavers and encouraged them to take an unorthodox approach to traditional techniques, producing an elegant collection honouring Australian Merino wool and Indian artisans, read a statement.

Bodice also worked with bio-dye in Sawantwadi, central India, which makes all colours from natural sources.

The colour palette of navy and forest green mixed with pink and green pastels contains natural dyes and are safe for the skin - a nod to the ancient practices of Ayurveda. Completing the label's holistic approach, Bodice sourced buttons from renewable sources of coconut shell, seashell and wood.

The award was judged by a panel including Amber Valletta, Elizabeth Von Guttman, Emanuele Farneti, Julie Davies, Livia Firth, Liya Kebede, Miroslava Duma, Nonita Kalra, Phillip Lim, Riccardo Vannetti, and along with representatives from the International Prize

thought Bodice's collection was "completely thoughtful".

"From the ingredients and dyes used all the way to the application and everything in between, her collection really represents a modern woman," Lim said.

In the menswear category, from the won, while the US-based DYNE was announced the winner of the inaugural Innovation Award.

