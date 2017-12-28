Indian, Pakistani armies trade heavy fire on LoC

Indian and Pakistani armies on Thursday traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in district.

The resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing in Degwar area, sources said.

"Using small arms, automatics and mortars they targeted military and civilian facilities in Degwar. It started at 6.30 a.m. Indian positions retaliated effectively and strongly," the defence sources said.

Tensions heightened between and on the in after four Indian soldiers, including a Major, were killed by the on December 23 in Keri area of district.

The carried out a retaliatory action on Monday when a group of five soldiers went 300 to 500 metres into controlled territory across the and killed three Pakistani soldiers in Rawalakot area.

