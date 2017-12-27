Indian, Pakistani Army trade fire on LoC

The Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in district on Wednesday.

Using small arms and automatics they targeted Indian positions in the Nowshera sector, sources said.

The ceasefire violation by started at 9 a.m. Indian positions retaliated effectively. Firing exchanges between the two sides continued for nearly one hour, defence sources said.

The had killed four Indian soldiers, including a Major, on Saturday in Keri area of

The carried out a retaliatory action on Monday when a group of five soldiers went 300 to 500 metres into controlled territory across the and killed three Pakistani soldiers in Rawalakot area.

--IANS

sq/in/rn

