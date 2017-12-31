Indian soldier killed in Pakistan firing on LoC

An Indian soldier was killed on Sunday in Pakistan firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence official said.
Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nowshera sector at around 1.30 a.m., and continued till 4.30 a.m.
"The victim belonging to the Punjab regiment was killed in Rumli Dhara area," the official said.
"Indian positions retaliated effectively and strongly."
--IANS
