Inevitable for Karnataka to get share of Mhadei water: Parrikar

Taking on critics of his controversial letter to over the Mhadei river interstate dispute, on Wednesday said it is inevitable for to get its share of the river water.

He added that those who think otherwise were living in a fool's paradise.

While addressing a press conference at the in Panaji, Parrikar also said that Goa's main contention at the ongoing Mhadei Water disputes Tribunal was that could not divert water from the already-deficit Mhadei basin to the Malaprabha river basin, which was against law.

"If someone thinks that water cannot be taken by Karnataka, he is living in a fool's paradise. He doesn't understand law. (If) a river flows through Karnataka, how can you deny water to them? But they cannot take the water to some other area. They have to drink it or they have to use it in that area," Parrikar told reporters.

Mhadei, also known as the Mandovi river, is termed as a lifeline in the northern parts of It originates in and meets the at Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through the territory of While the river runs 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is 52 km in length in the state

The southern state has demanded that should allow the transfer of over seven TMC water to the Malaprabha river basin to tide over its irrigation and drinking water needs.

In its case presented before the Tribunal, Parrikar said that the government, along with documentary evidence, had argued that nearly 115 TMC (thousand million cubic-feet) water was available in the Mhadei basin, whereas the actual requirement of water in the basin in all three states, namely Maharashtra, and is about 145 TMC.

"The river basin is negative on requirement. Therefore, water cannot be drawn from the river and taken to some other river. That is the point before the Tribunal," Parrikar said.

Responding to criticism of his letter written in December to Yeddyurappa, where Parrikar had agreed "on humanitarian grounds" to consider the southern state's demand for drinking water in North Karnataka, the said that the critics were misinformed and that his letter had taken into account the interests of

"If you (critics) try to speculate out of my letter, that is not my concern. I am sorry. I am very clear about this, that I have written a perfectly valid letter in the interest of the State," Parrikar said, while accusing the media of wrongly slandering him and the government.

Parrikar's letter has now triggered a divide in the state cabinet and has also resulted in protests across Karnataka, with and criticising each other for being unable to resolve the stand-off.

In his own cabinet, Parrikar now faces opposition, with Vinod Palienkar, who belongs to Forward, a regional party, vehemently opposing Parrikar's offer in the letter to Yeddyurappa.

Another ruling ally, the has also demanded a status quo on the dispute with

Asked to respond to an assurance given by Union H.N. Ananth Kumar, who while responding to a Zero Hour notice raised by MP S.P. Muddahanumegowda, that has already written to Yeddyurappa for outside negotiations to resolve the matter, Parrikar said: "Have I made a statement? If they bait each other what do I do? I am not responsible for demands someone else makes. I explained my stand to you clearly time and again."

