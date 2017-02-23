Company
Business Standard

Infosys Board raises salary of COO Pravin Rao

Pravin Rao whole-time director of Infosys

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The Board of software major Infosys Ltd on Thursday approved pay revision of its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and whole-time Director U B Pravin Rao.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the IT major also said that the Board had recommended the appointment of Additional Director D N Prahlad for the approval of the shareholders through a resolution as an Independent Director.

"Prahlad was appointed Additional Director at the Board meeting on October 14, 2016," said the filing.

The Board also recommended adoption of new Articles of Association of the company in conformity with the Companies Act 2013, to the shareholders for approval.

Business Standard
Business Standard
