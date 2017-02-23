Infosys Board raises salary of COO Pravin Rao

The Board of software major Ltd on Thursday approved pay revision of its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and whole-time Director U B

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the IT major also said that the Board had recommended the appointment of Additional Director D N Prahlad for the approval of the shareholders through a resolution as an Independent Director.

"Prahlad was appointed Additional Director at the Board meeting on October 14, 2016," said the filing.

The Board also recommended adoption of new Articles of Association of the company in conformity with the Companies Act 2013, to the shareholders for approval.