Infosys off-loads stake in ANSR Consulting Holdings

IANS  |  Mumbai 

IT major Infosys on Friday said that it has signed an agreement to divest its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings.

According to a BSE filing, Infosys had a minority investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

"... The company announces that it has on December 28, 2017 signed an agreement for divestment of its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc., for a total consideration of USD 1,000,000," the filing said.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 00:06 IST

