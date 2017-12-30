Infosys off-loads stake in ANSR Consulting Holdings

IT major Infosys on Friday said that it has signed an agreement to divest its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings.
According to a BSE filing, Infosys had a minority investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation.
"... The company announces that it has on December 28, 2017 signed an agreement for divestment of its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc., for a total consideration of USD 1,000,000," the filing said.
--IANS
rv/vd
