INS Betwa made upright again, may be operational by April 2018

INS Betwa, the missile frigate that toppled over during undocking in December last year, has been made upright and will be operational before April 2018, an official said.

The on January 16 signed a contract with to salvage the 3,800-tonne Brahmaputra-class frigate.

The vessel was undergoing a refit at the dry dock in the naval dockyards in It slipped during undocking on December 6, killing two and injuring 14 naval personnel.

A Board of Inquiry headed by Flag Officer of Offshore Defence Advisory Group Rear Admiral was ordered to look into the incident.

— inducted in the navy in July 2004 — was part of Task Force 54, tasked to evacuate nationals of India as well as those from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Lebanon married to Indian nationals from the conflict zone during the 2006 Lebanon war, as part of Operation Sukoon.