Intel confirms report of potential security flaw in its Chips

The world's top Corp on Wednesday confirmed a report about a potential security flaw in its Chips that is vulnerable to hacking and promised to fix the bug as soon as possible.

said that the vulnerability, discovered by a British tech website, the Register, is not unique to products, reported.

The security bug, if used for malicious purposes, has the potential to improperly gather sensitive data from devices.

"Recent reports that these exploits are caused by a 'bug' or a 'flaw' and are unique to products are incorrect," was quoted as saying.

It argued that "many types of devices -- with many different vendors' processors and -- are susceptible to these exploits."

However, said it is working with its tech partners such as AMD, and several vendors, to develop an industry-wide approach to resolve this issue "promptly and constructively."

" has begun providing software and firmware updates to mitigate these exploits," it said.

