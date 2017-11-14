Internet safety: Google Web Rangers to show the way

With an aim to spread awareness about Internet safety and promote citizenship, Google on Tuesday launched the third edition of its Web Rangers contest that will reward school students who know how to stay smart, safe and savvy online.

"With the Web Rangers contest, our idea is to promote safe use of the Internet among school students and create better awareness amongst the teenagers on how to be good citizen and staying safe online," said Sunita Mohanty, Director, Trust and Safety at Google.

"We have seen an overwhelming response to our first two editions and the participation numbers are only growing. This year, we are ramping our efforts to reach more and more teenagers across India and will be hosting many online and offline events," Mohanty said in a statement.

The contest is open to students across the country within the age group of 10 and 17 years.

To participate students can design a poster that captures the theme of Internet safety and send it across to Google. One can also participate by sending their Internet safety campaigns or projects.

The deadline for submitting the entries is January 15, 2018, Google said.

The programme will certify seven Web Rangers.

