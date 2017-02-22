IPL-10 logo unveiled, captures 10 golden years of tournament

The logo for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was unveiled on Tuesday.
The logo beautifully captures 10 golden years of the tournament with the iconic pose of a batsman playing a shot alongside the logos of Vivo and IPL.
The cash-rich league will start from April 5.
The star-studded 10th season of the league will give fans a first-hand experience of the VIVO IPL Trophy with its multi-city Trophy Tour.
Fans can also experience a stadium-like environment at IPL fan parks across 38 cities.
