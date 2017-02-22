TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Chandrasekhar Rao offers Rs 5 crore gold ornaments to Tirupati temple
Business Standard

IPL-10 logo unveiled, captures 10 golden years of tournament

The cash-rich league will start from April 5

IANS  |  New Delhi 

ipl

The logo for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was unveiled on Tuesday.

The logo beautifully captures 10 golden years of the tournament with the iconic pose of a batsman playing a shot alongside the logos of Vivo and IPL.

The cash-rich league will start from April 5.

The star-studded 10th season of the league will give fans a first-hand experience of the VIVO IPL Trophy with its multi-city Trophy Tour.

Fans can also experience a stadium-like environment at IPL fan parks across 38 cities.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

IPL-10 logo unveiled, captures 10 golden years of tournament

The cash-rich league will start from April 5

The cash-rich league will start from April 5

The logo for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was unveiled on Tuesday.

The logo beautifully captures 10 golden years of the tournament with the iconic pose of a batsman playing a shot alongside the logos of Vivo and IPL.

The cash-rich league will start from April 5.

The star-studded 10th season of the league will give fans a first-hand experience of the VIVO IPL Trophy with its multi-city Trophy Tour.

Fans can also experience a stadium-like environment at IPL fan parks across 38 cities.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

IPL-10 logo unveiled, captures 10 golden years of tournament

The cash-rich league will start from April 5

The logo for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was unveiled on Tuesday.

The logo beautifully captures 10 golden years of the tournament with the iconic pose of a batsman playing a shot alongside the logos of Vivo and IPL.

The cash-rich league will start from April 5.

The star-studded 10th season of the league will give fans a first-hand experience of the VIVO IPL Trophy with its multi-city Trophy Tour.

Fans can also experience a stadium-like environment at IPL fan parks across 38 cities.

image
Business Standard
177 22