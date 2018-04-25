IPL-2018: Punjab, Hyderabad look to outwit each other (Preview)

Table-toppers (KXIP) and (SRH) will be aiming to outsmart each other and continue their winning run when they face-off in an (IPL) tie at the here on Thursday.

A rampant has won five of its six league games while have managed to carve out four victories from six games, standing third in the league points-table.

openers Lokesh Rahul and have been a major reason behind their success. While Rahul has accumulated 236 runs from six games, the self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" has amassed 229 runs from just three matches.

Gayle however, missed the previous match against Delhi Daredevils due to fitness issues and his absence was clearly felt in Punjab's opening. If the 38-year-old returns for Thursday's game, it will be again be a threat to the opponent's

Karun Nair has also been impressive after 173 runs from five innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, and are yet to make their presence felt in the middle.

The trio's poor form could be a cause of concern for the team management, keeping in view Hyderabad's decent attack.

In the department, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, along with add depth to the line-up. Also, medium pacers Barinder Sran, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the responsibility.

On the other hand, Sunrisers have their tails up after defending a paltry 118 against Indians on Tuesday.

The Sunrisers' bowlers dished out a superb performance to trigger a batting collapse of and eventually defend the total by 31 runs at the packed

Earlier, the Kane Williamson-led side kicked-off their campaign in an impressive way with three wins on the trot but later suffered successive defeats to and Chennai Super Kings.

Williamson has been in good touch and has carried the batting on his shoulders. The batter has amassed 259 runs from six games.

However, Shikhar Dhawan and Wridhiman Saha, have not given the required support to Hyderabad's batting.

Saha has been below par with the bat with just 62 runs while Dhawan has been a bit better with 135 runs from five innings.

had shown glimpses of his old attacking batting against Rajasthan Royals with a quick 27-ball 45, but failed to repeat the show against

Hyderabad's strength mostly relies on their bowlers, who didn't let Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence be felt in the game against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Bhuvneshwar has scalped six wickets from four games, with an economy under seven.

and have also bagged six wickets each from as many games while medium pacer Siddarth Kaul has been the most impressive with nine wickets from six games.

Another medium pacer Basil Thampi, who featured in just a game for Hyderabad, came out with a clinical show against The 24-year-old picked two wickets conceding just four runs from 1.5 overs.

However, pacer Billy Stanlake, who has been in good touch in the ongoing edition with five wickets from four games, has been ruled out of the remaianing season after a fracture in his finger.

Overall, it will be Punjab's batting versus Hyderabad's when the two sides square-off on Thursday.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, (Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan,

--IANS

kk/tri/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)