IPL 2018: Raina to miss CSK's next two games

Key Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina will miss the next two games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after sustaining a calf muscle injury during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Tuesday.
CSK announced the news on its website on Thursday after the match at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium.
The dashing southpaw picked up the injury while taking a run off Sunil Narine's bowling and limped off.
He was later out to Narine's bowling and struggled with the injury.
CSK next play Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on April 15 and Rajasthan Royals in a home game on April 20.
