IPL: Chennai to face bottom-placed Delhi (Preview)

will eye the top spot on the points table when they face bottom-placed Daredevils in a (IPL) match here on Friday.

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, qualified for the play-offs. So in the upcoming match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would like to brush up some areas of concern ahead of the play-offs stage.

The batting department seemed sorted out as their opening combination of and played sensibly. The lower-order, which included West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and have also contributed handsomely and would like to continue the same.

The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, and

Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and

With nothing to lose, is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in.

Delhi's on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the in the previous match and they will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.

Daredevils: (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan,

