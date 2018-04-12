IPL: CSK coach, Raina, Harbhajan, 'sad' on home venue shift

After the Super Kings (CSK) home matches were shifted following the Cauvery water dispute, which has created a volatile situation in the southern city, several members of the franchise have expressed their disappointment on missing out on playing in their home ground but hoped that the issue would soon be resolved.

Expressing his dismay, coach tweeted: "Sad to be leaving today. Great to be back and again experience the love and passion the fans have for and I trust a 'peaceful' resolution is found soon for the problems at hand. Thanks to everyone for making the team so welcome."

Batsman tweeted: "Will miss playing on our home ground and entertaining our # fans this season...You are always in our hearts."

The team's batting coach, Mike Hussey, tweeted: "Very sad that we have to play our remaining home games away from Feeling for the players and the fans but also hoping for a peaceful and swift resolution to the current problems. Thanks for the incredible support of all the fans."

Harbhajan Singh, the new in the side, also seemed unhappy on leaving the home ground.

"Heart breaking news..no more ipl games in . fans have waited two years for to play in front of them at home..hope all the issues get solved soon and matches comes back to soon...Thank u for your love,wishes,prayers would be needed all the time," Harbhajan tweeted.

English batsman said: "Gutted that we have had to move from Chepauk, the atmosphere was unbelievable! Thoughts with the fan who was badly hurt last night, no one should go to watch & end up in hospital. Hope he recovers soon & all issues are resolved. Keep supporting us it makes a huge difference!."

The decision to shift the remaining home matches to Pune came in wake of protests by demanding that no (IPL) match should take place in the city until the (CMB) is set up as mandated by the

Following this, the decided to shift the remaining home matches of Super Kings (CSK) to Pune's Maharashtra Association Stadium.

