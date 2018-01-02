IPL: Kirsten, Nehra join RCB coaching department

Former South African and former pacer have been roped in by the Indian League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers as their batting and coach, it was announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, the duo will also play the role of mentors for the team during the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league

Commenitng on the development, the of the franchise said: "I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the coaching team for Royal Challengers

"Both of them bring a wealth of experience in cricket, which the team can learn from immensely. We look forward to an amazing season," he added.

Apart from them, Australia's Andrew McDonald, who joined the RCB last season, will take care of the talent development and analytics while will handle the fielding department and the Batting Talent Development and Analytics.

The chairman of the team, Amrit Thomas said: "RCB players stand apart from the rest, for their bold and fearless outlook. We are confident that the cricketing expertise that and bring to the coaching team led by Daniel Vettori, will help the team play bold in the new season. We are very thrilled to have them on-board."

--IANS

gau/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)