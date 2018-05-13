IPL: Punjab aim to return to winning ways against Bangalore (Preview)

(KXIP) will aim to push towards the play-offs with a win over (RCB) in an (IPL) encounter here on Monday.

are third in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches, while are out of the contention to finish top four at the end of the round-robin stage. They are seventh with eight points from 11 games.

Only Sunrisers Hyderabad, with 18 points so far, have guaranteed themselves a place in the play-offs. So there are three places still up for grabs for the knock-outs.

However, the problem for is that they arrive into the match on the back of two consecutive defeats and face a team that will be without pressure. From now onwards, the Virat Kohli-led will be out to derail other teams' chances.

In their past two defeats, Punjab lost to Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the loss to Rajasthan, the problem was their batting, failing to chase down the 159-run target. Against Kolkata, the Punjab bowlers had a day to forget, conceding 245/6. However, Punjab managed to reach 214/8, falling short by 31 runs.

To win against Bangalore, Punjab would know that both their batting and must click at the

Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers and as the duo have accumulated 537 and 332 runs respectively. The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the two have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has been inconsistent with 246 runs scored so far, while veteran and are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order. The trio's poor form will be a major cause of concern for the team management. However Punjab will be relieved by the fact that returned to form with a 34 during the loss to Kolkata.

In the department, Australian pacer (20 wickets) and Afghan teenage spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (14 wickets) have been brilliant. Pacer Ankit Rajpoot (8 wickets) and off-spinner (six wickets) and medium-pacer (6 wickets) need to raise the bar against Bangalore, who possess a strong batting line-up.

Bangalore have (466 runs) and Ab de Villiers (358 runs) -- two of the best batsmen in world Apart from the duo, Mandeep Singh has been impressive having scored 245 runs so far but the others have been inconsistent.

Their department will feature pacemen Umesh Yadav (14 wickets), (8 wickets) and (5 wickets) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets).

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (Captain), (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel,

--IANS

pur/bg

