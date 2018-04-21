IPL: Rajasthan aim to return to winning ways against Mumbai (Preview)

Royals will aim to bounce back after suffering two consecutive losses, while Indians will be in search of their second win when they face-off in an (IPL) match here on Sunday.

With two wins and three defeats, are placed fifth with four points, while are sixth with one win in four games. But the good thing for is that their sole win came in their last match -- a 46-run win over Royal Challengers on Tuesday.

Hence, have a lot to worry about. started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Sunrisers by 9 wickets. They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Later, Kolkata Knight Riders and outclassed them by seven wickets and 64 runs respectively.

In the past two matches, neither Rajasthan's batsmen nor their bowlers have delivered. Against KKR, they could only post 160 and allowed the visitors to chase down the target with ease. Against CSK, bowlers were taken to cleaners by veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who blasted a 106 off 57 deliveries. then were bowled out for 140, with no one, barring (45) offering any resistance.

has looked good but has not been converting good starts into big scores. Sanju Samson, Stokes and have been inconsistent.

Rajasthan's bowlers -- and -- have performed well while leggie Shreays Gopal has also been economical. But they have not performed well together in a single match. Jaydev Unadkat also needs to raise his level to live to the expectations of the franchise.

The visiting side at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, lost all the first three matches. First, against (CSK) in the season opener, then to Sunrisers and to Delhi Daredevils before overcoming RCB with a supreme batting show. (94 off 52) and West Indian (65) powered to 213. then restricted RCB to 167 as Virat Kohli's magnificent 92 went in vain.

In the upcoming match, they will hope that the win will begin a seies of good days as lost the two of their encounters in the last over.

bowlers Mustafizur Rehman, Jasprit Bumrah, and did well to contain a heavy-batting side like RCB and will aim to repeat the good work against

The squads:

Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Indians: (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan,

