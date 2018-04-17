IPL: Rajasthan to face Kolkata in search for third win (Preview)

Royals will aim to make it three wins in a row when they face (KKR) in an (IPL) clash at the here on Wednesday.

After suffering a crushing defeat to Sunrisers in the opening match, bounced back strongly with two consecutive wins over Daredevils and Royal Challengers (RCB).

Kolkata on Monday registered their first win over -- a convincing 71-run triumph -- after two successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers (SRH), respectively.

KKR saw in-form smash a 35-ball 59 with hitting a 12-ball 44 to ensure their first win. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will look to continue the good work in the 'Pink City'.

So in the upcomIng match, KKR need to repeat their same performance to register the third win.

In the batting department, KKR have some big hitters like Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, and and the department also seemed sorted.

On the other hand, batting clicked in the last two games with Samson leading the charge and too making a useful contribution.

The department also have the capability to restrict the opponents but they lacked experience. So in the upcoming match, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, and have to click in order to extend their winning run.

Squad:

Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Kolkata Knight Riders: (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, and

