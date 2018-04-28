IPL: Shivam Mavi, Avesh Khan reprimanded for conduct breaches

Kolkata Knight Riders' and Daredevils' have been reprimanded for "sending off" batsmen with expletives in two separate incidents during Friday's League (IPL) clash between the two sides at the Ferozshah Kotla here.

Mavi, who conceded 58 from his four overs in a dismal performance, was caught using expletives after dismissing opener Later in the evening, Avesh gave the departing a mouthful of abuse after effectively sealing the game with the Jamaican's wicket.

Interestingly, the send-offs by the two young fast bowlers come a day after the ICC Board, during a meeting in Kolkata, sought to clamp down heavily on sledging infringements.

"Shivam Mavi, the bowler, and Avesh Khan, the Daredevils bowler, were issued reprimands for two separate incidents during the League match at the Ferozshah Kotla on Friday," the IPL said in a statement.

"Both Mavi and Khan admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanctions," the release added.

For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

As such no fines or bans will be levied for a Level 1 offence but it is understood that the IPL will look keep a close eye on perpetrators to ensure no further indiscretions of this nature.

