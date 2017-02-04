Iran biggest state sponsor of terrorism: James Mattis

US
Defence Secretary James Mattis
on Saturday described Iran
as the world's greater sponsor of terrorism, hours after the Trump
administration announced fresh sanctions
on the country following a recent missile test.
"As far as Iran
goes, this is the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism
in the world," Mattis
told reporters in Tokyo, before adding that he saw no need to increase troop numbers in the Middle East in response.
"I do not see any need to increase the number of forces we have in the Middle East at this time," Mattis
said as he wrapped up his visits to Japan and South Korea, his first foreign trip as defence secretary.
Michael T Flynn, US
President Donald Trump's national security advisor, said this week that the US
was putting Iran
"on notice" because of its January 29 missile test
and support for Houthi rebels in Yemen, whom the US
has accused of threatening American vessels in the Red Sea and attacking a Saudi Navy patrol boat, the New York Times
reported.
The Trump
administration imposed economic sanctions
on Friday against 25 Iranians and companies that it said were connected with Iran's missile programme and the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Mattis
defended the decision to put a spotlight on Iran's behaviour, saying that it was important to make Iran
recognise that "it is getting the attention of a lot of people", according to the report.
He also said that the US
did not need to deploy additional military resources to signal its concern. "Right now, I do not think that is necessary," he said.
