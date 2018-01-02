Iran blames Riyadh, US, UK for protests

Saudi Arabia, the US and are major players behind the anti- protests in Iran, an said on Tuesday.

Certain countries were waging a "proxy war" against the Islamic republic via and the Internet, Ali Shamkhani, of Iran's Supreme (SNSC), was quoted as saying by Press TV.

The US, and were behind the riots in Iran, he said, adding the campaigns in were all being guided by these countries.

"Based on our analyses, around 27 per cent of the new hashtags against were generated by the Saudi government," the Iranian said.

Shamkhani said that such foreign-backed intervention was aimed at hampering Iran's progress in different spheres, cited the report as saying.

"What is happening in will be over in a few days and there is no reason to worry at all," he said.

Nine more people were killed overnight as protests against the government's economic policies, including looming price hikes, continued for a sixth day.

The latest violence, in the central region, took the number of reported deaths to at least 22.

The protests in cities across are the largest since the disputed 2009 They began in the city of Mashhad, initially against price rises and corruption, but have since spread amid wider anti- sentiment.

Hundreds of people have been arrested.

--IANS

soni/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)