Iran blocks messaging app Telegram amid nationwide protests

The Iranian has clamped a nationwide block on the country's most popular encrypted messaging platform after days of anti- unrest.

"The Iranian also requested suspension for a number of other channels that had not violated the policy on violence. When refused, the placed a nationwide block on the app," Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, was quoted as saying by The Verge.

state TV announced that was suspended to "preserve the peace and security of citizens", according to

has been sporadically cut off to several cities where anti- protests have taken place, and access to other like Facebook-owned has also been intermittent.

Meanwhile, officials say that over 20 people have been killed and hundreds arrested in since the protests broke out on Thursday in the northeastern city of and spread to the capital and several other provinces.

The unrest was ignited by frustration at Iran's sluggish economy but has widened to include open defiance of Iran's ruling clergy.

Even before the protests began, Iran's blocked popular like Facebook, and any services that might be used to circumvent the block.

--IANS

ksc/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)