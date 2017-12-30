Iran cities hit by anti-government protests

Anti- demonstrations that began in on Thursday have now spread to several major cities.

Large numbers reportedly turned out in Rasht, in the north, and Kermanshah, in the west, with smaller protests in Isfahan, Hamadan and elsewhere, reported on Friday.

The protests began against rising prices but have spiralled into a general outcry against clerical rule and policies.

A small number of people have been arrested in Tehran, the capital.

They were among a group of 50 people who gathered in a city square, Tehran's told the

The demonstrations began in the north-eastern city of - the country's second most-populous - on Thursday.

People there took to the streets to express anger at the over high prices, and vented their fury against Fifty-two people were arrested for chanting "harsh slogans".

The protests spread to other cities in the north-east, and and some developed into broader anti- demonstrations, calling for the release of political prisoners and an end to police beatings.

On Friday, despite warnings from authorities, the demonstrations spread further to some of the biggest cities in the country.

They represent the most serious and widespread expression of public discontent in since mass protests in 2009 that followed a disputed election, correspondents say.

What began as a protest against economic conditions and corruption has turned political. Slogans have been chanted against not just Mr Rouhani but Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and clerical rule in general.

Demonstrators were reportedly heard yelling slogans like "The people are begging, the clerics act like God". Protests have even been held in Qom, a holy city home to powerful clerics.

There is also anger at Iran's interventions abroad. In Mashhad, some chanted "not Gaza, not Lebanon, my life for Iran", a reference to what protesters say is the administration's focus on foreign rather than domestic issues.

Other demonstrators chanted "leave Syria, think about us" in videos posted online. is a key provider of military support to the of in

It is also accused of providing arms to Houthi rebels fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, which it denies, and is an ally of Lebanon's powerful Shia movement Hezbollah.

There have been calls on for protests up and down the country, despite warnings from the against illegal gatherings.

