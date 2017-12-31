Iran protests: Violence on third day of demonstrations

Some of the anti-establishment protests happening in Iranian cities have turned violent.

Two demonstrators in Dorud in western sustained gunshot wounds, a video posted on shows, and are reported to have died.

Videos filmed elsewhere in the country show protesters setting fire to a police vehicles and there are reports of attacks on government buildings, reported on Saturday.

It is the biggest display of dissent since huge pro-reform rallies in 2009.

Demonstrators have ignored a warning by Iran's to avoid "illegal gatherings".

Much of the information about what is occurring is emerging on social media, making it difficult to confirm anything.

In the town of in northern Iran, demonstrators have set fire to large banners bearing the picture of Iran's Supreme Ayatollah

Meanwhile in Arak in central Iran, protesters have reportedly set fire to the local headquarters of the pro-government

In the capital Tehran, large numbers of protesters gathered at Azadi square, Persian reports. A senior Revolutionary Guards' figure in said the situation in the city was under control.

Demonstrators would be met with "the nation's iron fist" if they continued, told student news agency

In Mashhad, in the north-east, protesters burned police motorcycles in a confrontation caught on video.

There are also numerous reports of people losing on their

In Kermanshah, western Iran, a demonstrator called told Persian that protesters were beaten up "but we couldn't tell if it was the police or the Basij militia".

"I'm not protesting against - and yes he needs to improve the economy - but it's the system that is rotten," he said. "It's the Islamic Republic and its institutions that need reform."

Earlier, protesters at University called for Ayatollah Khamenei to step down and there were clashes with police.

Thousands of pro-government demonstrators turned out earlier on Saturday for big rallies across the country, organised in advance to mark

Although small, the anti-government protests on Saturday took on a much greater importance than the government-sponsored rallies.

It's not every day that there are thousands of people voicing opposition to the government.

As night fell, reports were still coming of protests in at least nine cities. There have been clashes with the police in some places.

The common factor in all of them has been protesters' demand for an end to clerical rule in

Widespread discontent is not limited to complaints about rising prices or widespread unemployment.

It has been an eye-opening three days for the government, which has been careful not to provoke the protesters too much.

The current protests began in on Thursday over living standards and rising food prices, and by Friday had spread to several major cities.

The Iranian authorities are blaming anti-revolutionaries and agents of foreign powers for the outbreak of protests.

