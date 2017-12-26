Iranian researcher gets death sentence over spying for Mossad

The Supreme of has approved the sentence on an Iranian over spying for Israel's intelligence agency, Times reported on Monday.

Ahmad Reza Jalali, the convict, had admitted that he had eight meetings with Mossad's agents and that he had received money in return, was quoted as saying.

Jalali had passed information to agents about projects related to the and the Atomic Energy Organization of (AEOI), including information about the AEOI plants, the ministry's plans and blueprints of important buildings belonging to the ministry and the AEOI, the said.

He had also provided with the names and information of top executives of the AEOI and the Defence Ministry, Jafari-Dolatabadi said, adding that according to Jalali's confessions, he had used memories to gather information from the individuals' computers.

"The aforementioned person provided (to the intelligence agency) complete and documented information about 30 top figures working on research, military, defence and nuclear projects, including the two killed, and (Mohammad) Shahriari" in 2010, he said.

The convict was given money and was granted a Swedish citizenship for himself and his family in exchange for the information, he added.

The also said Jalali's sentence was upheld by Supreme on December 2, 2017.

Jalali, who has been in prison since April 2016, was shown on national TV earlier this month confessing to providing information to about and nuclear scientists, including two who were assassinated in 2010, according to the report.

