Isabelle Kaif joins Kareena, Shraddha as face of Lakme

Isabelle Kaif, sister of Katrina Kaif, has been announced as the new face of cosmetic brand The brand is already endorsed by actresses Khan and

The brand has launched as its face previously and now her sister is the newest face, said a statement.

" is India's favourite brand. It's incredible to get an opportunity to represent a brand that has worked with the best makeup experts and introduced some of the biggest beauty trends and products. I am extremely excited to be starting my journey with this iconic brand," said Isabelle who made her debut with the 2014 film "Dr. Cabbie", alongside "The Big Bang Theory"

Purnima Lamba, added: "We are proud to introduce Isabelle, following in her sister Katrina's footsteps as a discovery. We look forward to a long association and some great campaigns with her"

