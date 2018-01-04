ISL: Former Chelsea coach Grant appointed NorthEast United advisor

Former Chelsea has stepped in to advise NorthEast United FC for the remainder of the (ISL) season, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Grant said, "I agreed to the challenge and am hitting the ground running."

" is a new and exciting environment for and look forward to the pace of the League. I have confidence in the club and we will do all we can to take the Club forward."

Grant moved to England in 2006 to become of before being appointed Director of at Chelsea in July 2007 and steered the team into the final, the League Cup final and contesting title to the last day.

Grant has spent the majority of his career coaching and managing in Israel, winning a

number of national league and cup victories with different teams, and also managing the Israeli national team for four years.

His last appointment was coach of the national team.

