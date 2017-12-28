Israeli Air Force strong enough to defeat any threat: Netanyahu

has said his country has the strongest air force against threats, with the ability to reach targets at all distances.

" is at the prime of its capabilities, with the very best technological tools, aircraft, pilots, possessing defensive and offensive capabilities, with immense fire capabilities, which can reach near and far targets," said on Wednesday at a graduation ceremony for air force pilots at the Hatzerim Air Base, reported.

also warned that "we will not let the Iranian Armed Forces establish themselves in in order to harm the State of and we will work in order to prevent the of deadly weapons to be used against us."

gave similar warning that won't allow to establish a military presence in for several times.

As for the Strip, he said "we want the local population to live peacefully, but the peace in depends first and foremost on "

Thirty-six pilots, including one woman, received their symbolic wings after graduating from the three-year long Flight Academy on Wednesday.

Beginning next week, these graduates, who are now combat air crew, will be assigned to various air force squadrons and will begin their operational training, according to the Defense Forces (IDF).

The fighter, the newest and most advanced U.S. fighter jet, flew an aerial show at the graduation ceremony. announced in early December that its new squadron of fighter jets is fully operational.

has several technological advancements like unmanned aircraft, the Iron Dome, David's Sling and the Arrow system, said at the graduation ceremony.

In the coming years, the will remain the decisive force of the IDF, said Lieberman. "In those years there will be challenges that we have never dealt with before."

Upon the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018, faces many threats from the north and the south, said Gadi Eizenkot, of the General Staff of IDF.

Eizenkot said that the IDF has been operating on all frontiers, with creativity and determination, in order to ensure the security of

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)