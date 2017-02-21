Pizza Hut celebrates satellite launch, treats ISRO employees to free pizza

To celebrate the success of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in launching 104 satellites in one go, pizza chain offered free pizzas to employees across country on Monday.

invited employees across the country to walk into select stores and treat themselves to a pan pizza.

"It's a moment of great pride for us as created history and this initiative is a small token of our appreciation to put cheerful smiles on the faces who made the nation proud by achieving such an amazing feat," said Unnat Varma, managing director,

The offered free pizzas worth Rs 6 lakh to over 2,000 employees.

On Wednesday last week, the space agency created a world record by successfully putting 104 satellites into orbit.

ISRO's Polar Vehicle lifted off successfully with 104 satellites, including the country's earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series, from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on February 15.