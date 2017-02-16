Watch: ISRO launches 104 satellites, India hails world record

Greetings and praises for from various ministers, Bollywood stars and other eminent personalities flooded Twitter on Wednesday as the space agency created a world record by successfully putting 104 into orbit.

The Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off successfully with 104 satellites, including the country's earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series, from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The co-passenger comprised 101 nano satellites, one each from Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, and the and 96 from the US, as well as two nano from India.