Watch: ISRO launches 104 satellites, India hails world record

Greetings and praises for ISRO from various ministers, Bollywood stars and other eminent personalities flooded Twitter on Wednesday as the space agency created a world record by successfully putting 104 satellites into orbit.

The Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off successfully with 104 satellites, including the country's earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series, from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The co-passenger satellites comprised 101 nano satellites, one each from Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the UAE and 96 from the US, as well as two nano satellites from India.

