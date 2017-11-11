GST rejig: Chidambaram says commonsense prevailed after 4 months

-
ALSO READGST meet today: Congress FMs will force changes in rates, says Chidambaram Only 62 items likely to stay in 28% GST slab Finance Ministry to initiate first post-GST Budget exercise next week Leased vehicles: Govt provides clarity on tax rate Modi govt panicked; measures on GST 'too little, too late', says Congress
-
Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at the government over the cuts in GST, saying it took four months for commonsense to "germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit".
"Ministry of Finance must be complimented for 'improving' the macro-economic situation in four months and 10 days!" Chidambaram said in a tweet.
"Four months and 10 days is the time taken for commonsense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit," the Congress leader said in another tweet.
The former Finance Minister's remarks came a day after the GST Council removed 178 items from the highest 28 per cent category.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU