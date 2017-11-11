JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

Irrigation project: Rs 6k-cr proposal sent to World Bank, says Gadkar
Business Standard

GST rejig: Chidambaram says commonsense prevailed after 4 months

Chidambaram ridiculed incumbent finance ministry saying, "it took four months for commonsense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit"

IANS  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram.
P Chidambaram.

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at the government over the cuts in GST, saying it took four months for commonsense to "germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit".

"Ministry of Finance must be complimented for 'improving' the macro-economic situation in four months and 10 days!" Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"Four months and 10 days is the time taken for commonsense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit," the Congress leader said in another tweet.

The former Finance Minister's remarks came a day after the GST Council removed 178 items from the highest 28 per cent category.

 
First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements