GST rejig: Chidambaram says commonsense prevailed after 4 months

Former Finance Minister and leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at the over the cuts in GST, saying it took four months for commonsense to "germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit".

"Ministry of Finance must be complimented for 'improving' the macro-economic situation in four months and 10 days!" Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"Four months and 10 days is the time taken for commonsense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit," the leader said in another tweet.

The former Finance Minister's remarks came a day after the Council removed 178 items from the highest 28 per cent category.