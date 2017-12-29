Italian duo can sell 'Steve Jobs' clothing, rules court

After nearly five years, two persons have won the final legal battle against Apple, earning the right to call their clothing company "Steve Jobs" -- Apple's late iconic founder.

According to Napoli, brothers Vincenzo and were fighting with over the use of Jobs' name since 2012.

The two brothers, who were already in the process of starting their own clothing and accessory company, noticed that had never trademarked Jobs' name. sued the brothers over the trademark.

Napoli said the might have lost in by attacking the brothers specifically over their logo which is a stylised letter "J" with a bite taken out of the side and topped with a very Apple-esque leaf.

"The ruled that the letter 'J' isn't edible and therefore the bite could not be ripping off Apple's own iconic logo, and upheld the trademark," the said.

The pair will sell bags, T-shirts, jeans and other fashion accessories under the "Steve Jobs" brand.

In an interview with Business Insider Italia, the brothers said that the goal of the "Steve Jobs" brand is to eventually sell

--IANS

sku/him/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)