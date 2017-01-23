itel Mobile unveils 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone at Rs 7,550

itel Mobile, part of Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched a new it1518 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone at Rs 7,550.

The 5-inch device houses 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and runs on the Android 6.0 operating system.

"We are confident that it1518 will generate excellent market traction thanks to its feature-driven, value-plus proposition," said Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel India, in a statement.

The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz MediaTek quad-core processor paired up with 2GB of RAM, has 8GB internal memory and packs 2,500mAh battery.

The built-in storage capacity is 8GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB.