J&K engaged 10,758 SPOs in last two years

The and engaged 10,758 special police officers (SPOs) in the state during the last two years, the was told on Wednesday.

"Of these, 8,992 were engaged in the Valley and 1,457 were engaged in the region," Mehbooba Mufti, who retains the Home portfolio, told the assembly in a written reply.

The highest number of SPOs - 1,392 - were engaged in district, 1,377 in Baramulla and 1,275 SPOs in district.

In the south districts of Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam, 2,556 SPOs were engaged.

Giving the breakup of SPOs engaged in region, the said that 385 were engaged in district, 270 in Rajouri, 185 in Udhampur, 142 in Doda, 136 in Reasi, 115 in Ramban, 64 in Kathua, 58 in Samba, 52 in Poonch and 50 in district.

In addition to these, 309 SPOs were engaged in CID, security and other wings of the state.

SPOs are engaged in militancy-prone areas to fight militancy and also to deplete the recruiting grounds of the militants.

The SPOs are paid a fixed monthly amount and normally weapons are not issued to them.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)