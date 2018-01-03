J&K Speaker allows discussion on civilian killings in Valley

Reversing his earlier ruling, and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday decided to allow an hour-long discussion on civilian killings in the Valley during 2017.

Earlier, the entire opposition had walked out of the after Gupta disallowed an adjournment motion moved by them seeking a discussion on the killings and a spike in militancy-related incidents in the Valley.

The opposition members stood up from their seats and caused an uproar as the disallowed the motion moved by the National Conference (NC), the and of the CPI(M).

Later, after the Speaker's decision allowing the discussion was communicated to them, the members came back into the House.

Ruling MLA Sukhnandan Kumar had also walked out of the House after he approached the Speaker's podium alleging that his constituency was facing "biased approach" from the

The House was scheduled on Wednesday to take up a discussion on N.N. Vohra's address in the legislature on Tuesday.

