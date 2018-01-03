Jack Black is amazing team player: Nick Jonas

Singer- finds Black an "amazing team player".

He said Black made their screen kiss in the movie "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" easy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It was important for the story. We did have to do quite a few takes but is an amazing He and I really connected. He loves a good meal, as do I, so we ventured out to some of local spots on Oahu, Hawaii, where we were shooting," told newspaper.

Unlike the original, the new film follows four high school teenagers who discover an old video game console and are transported into the game's jungle setting, becoming the adult avatars they chose.

The four must work together to survive in the jungle and beat the game in order to return to the real world or they will be stuck forever.

The sequel was shot on site in the Hawaiian jungle and said it was the same location where "Jurassic Park" was filmed.

--IANS

dc/nn/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)