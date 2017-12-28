Jacqueline 'connects' with franchises

Fernandez, who has featured in franchise films like "Housefull", "Murder", "Judwaa" and "Race", says she really connects with them.

Asked about her being a franchise favourite, told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "It has been crazy. From 'Housefull', 'Race' to 'Judwaa'... There have been so many franchises that there have been. I really connect with it.

"It is also very cool to continue being a part of a franchise... It feels really good."

Jacqueline, who has been roped in to be a part of the third installment of the "Race" franchise starring Salman Khan, says it is a huge deal for her to feature opposite the superstar after "Kick".

"At the same time, I am kind of getting together again with and There are so many familiar faces, and so it's great. The entire team is very rocking and we are having a great time. We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film," she added.

will also be seen with Rajput in "Drive", and it has been a joyride, she says.

--IANS

dc/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)