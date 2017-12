Jacqueline working on 'The Girl...' adaptation

Fernandez says she is working on the remake of the Hollywood film "The Girl On The Train".

"We are working on 'The Girl on the Train', which is a Hollywood adaptation of a book. We are still working on that closely," Jacqueline, who is the co-owner of Heroes in MTV's Super Fight League, told IANS.

The actress, who was last seen on screen in "Judwaa 2", currently has two films in her kitty -- "Race 3" with superstar and "Drive" with Rajput.

Talking about "Drive", she said: "Tarun Mansukhani is back to reel. Sushant and I have been completely enjoying working with him. It's been such an amazing ride working with him."

"Race 3", directed by Remo D'souza, will be her second film with Salman after "Kick" (2014).

She says it is a "huge deal" for her to feature opposite the superstar.

