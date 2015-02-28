JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy
Business Standard

Jaitley begins budget speech saying economy in good shape today

While major economies of the world face difficulties, India is poised for higher growth trajectory, said the FM

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Saturday began presenting India's national budget for the next fiscal, saying the state of the country's economy was better placed today with its credibility re-established by a series of measures taken by his government.

"I am presenting the union budget in an economic environment which is far more positive than in the recent past. While major economies of the world face difficulties, India is poised for higher growth trajectory," Jaitley said as he started his budget speech in the Lok Sabha.


Read our full coverage on Union Budget

"The real GDP growth is estimated at 7.5% for this fiscal, making India the fastest-growing large economy of the world," said Jaitley, watched keenly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seated next to him.

"We inherited a sentiment of doom and gloom and have come a long way by proper actions," said the finance minister, adding: "Our objective is to improve quality of life and to pass benefits to common man."

He also said a double-digit growth was now feasible. "Our objective is to conquer inflation. It will be only 5% by end of year."
First Published: Sat, February 28 2015. 11:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements