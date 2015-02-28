Jaitley begins budget speech saying economy in good shape today

Finance Minister Saturday began presenting India's national for the next fiscal, saying the state of the country's was better placed today with its credibility re-established by a series of measures taken by his government.

"I am presenting the union in an economic environment which is far more positive than in the recent past. While major economies of the world face difficulties, is poised for higher growth trajectory," Jaitley said as he started his speech in the Lok Sabha.





"The real growth is estimated at 7.5% for this fiscal, making the fastest-growing large of the world," said Jaitley, watched keenly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seated next to him.

"We inherited a sentiment of doom and gloom and have come a long way by proper actions," said the finance minister, adding: "Our objective is to improve quality of life and to pass benefits to common man."

He also said a double-digit growth was now feasible. "Our objective is to conquer inflation. It will be only 5% by end of year."