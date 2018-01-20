JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Pakistan summons Indian Deputy HC over cross-border firing

Business Standard

Jaitley offers pre-Budget 'halwa' to Finance Ministry officials

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Following the Indian tradition of having something sweet before setting out on an auspicious work, the Finance Ministry here on Saturday performed the "halwa" ceremony to mark the commencement of the printing process for the 2018-19 Budget.

Traditionally, the sweet dish is cooked in large quantity and the Finance Minister serves it to the officials in the ministry, who remain incommunicado and stay in the North Block -- where the Union Finance Ministry is housed -- till the presentation of the Budget.

Budget 2018-19 would be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Fenruary 1.

Jaitley on Saturday celebrated the "halwa" ceremony with Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla and Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs S.

C. Garg, among other officials.

--IANS

ag/hs/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 20 2018. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements