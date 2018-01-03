Jake Gyllenhaal's Hollywood 'excuses'

says that he has spent a lot of his career making "excuses" for the "absurdity" of Hollywood.

"You know, you think about 'Brokeback Mountain' -- I've had people come up to me over the years and say how that movie changed their life or how it made them realise something -- and you see the power of movies," Gyllenhaal told hollywoodreporter.com.

"I have spent a lot of time in my career making excuses for the of our world -- Hollywood -- and all of its confusion, apparent sickness over the past few months that we've discovered, the complications, the vanity."

"But what I will never accept is anyone telling me that movies aren't an extraordinarily powerful tool for communication and ultimately, in a small way, for change. And sometimes in a big way," he added.

Gyllenhaal's comments come after more than 300 Hollywood actresses, writers and directors including Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, and launched a campaign 'Time's Up' to help fight sexual harassment in the film industry and other workplaces.

