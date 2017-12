Lynn has announced that she is expecting her second child.

took to on Sunday to share the news with her fans, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She shared a photograph revealing her baby bump as she held hands with husband Watson and daughter

"Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone. So happy to announce that is finally going to be a big sister," wrote.

This will be her first child with Watson. She has from her relationship with former fiance

said of 2017: "(It) was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an "

--IANS

sas/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)