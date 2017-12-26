Japan to repatriate eight N.Korean fishermen

Japanese authorities on Tuesday will repatriate eight North Korean fishermen whose vessel washed ashore on the country's northern coast.

The eight men, who are currently at an immigration centre in prefecture, will be taken to where they will board a China-bound flight, and will continue their journey to from there, news quoted government officials as saying.

They washed up on a beach in prefecture after their boat broke down while squid fishing, the men told the Japanese authorities.

In November, 24 North Korean fishing boats ended up in Japanese waters.

One of the cases, which received widespread media attention, was that of a group arrested for allegedly stealing home appliances and other equipment on an islet in northern Japan, where the suspects took shelter after their boat went adrift.

The North Korean fishermen had taken a television, a motorcycle, a refrigerator, a rice cooker and other items belonging to a local fishermen's cooperative, besides causing damage to the property, according to

The number of North Korean boats that ended up on the were 66 in 2016, 45 in 2015, 65 in 2014 and 80 in 2013.

--IANS

ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)